To 'Kaptaan Sahab' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, A Birthday Wish From Salman Khan

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni rang in his 43rd birthday with a wish from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Salman shared a picture and also wished the ace cricketer. For the occasion, Salman wore a black shirt and pants. Dhoni was seen in a printed white T-shirt and trousers. In the photo, the God Tussi Great Ho star can be seen looking at Dhoni as he cuts the cake. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab (captain!) @mahi7781.”

In another video, Dhoni can be seen feeding Salman a piece of cake. The cricketer's wife, Sakshi Singh, also posted a video on Instagram. In it, the duo can be seen standing in front of a table with several cakes on it. Dhoni cut the cake and fed a piece to Sakshi. She also touched his feet.

Coming back to Salman Khan, last month, Salman Khan shared a photo and an update from the set of Sikandar on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Salman Khan is seen with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan looks dashing in a pastel-coloured shirt and a pair of shades. The star wrote in the caption, "Looking forward to Eid2025 with team Sikandar. SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar. Directed by A.R.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025." Take a look:

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan.