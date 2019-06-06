New Pic Of Deepika Padukone As Malti Chhapaaks Onto Instagram. Thank You, Meghna Gulzar

Deepika with Vikrant and Meghna Gulzar (courtesy meghnagulzar)

We spotted actress Deepika Padukone in her Chhapaakavatar in a few new photos from the film's set, posted by director Meghna Gulzar on Instagram. Chhapaak recently wrapped its schedule and the director attached a few memorable glimpses from film's shooting to an emotional note she addressed to the lead cast - Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. "And we wrapped Chhapaak. Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you, for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film!" Chhapaak is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal - Deepika plays the protagonist named Malti while Vikrant features in a supporting role.

Take a look at Meghna Gulzar's post here. On his own Instagram, Vikrant Massey described the photo in the best possible way: "Gratefully grinning. Thank you Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone, Fox Star Hindi and the entire team of Chhapaak for some of the best days of my life."

Vikrant Massey's "best days of my life" emotion resonated in Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak-wrap post: "And it's a wrap on the most precious film of my career... see you all at the movies!" Ranveer Singh commented: "Can't wait to witness the magic."

From time to time during the film's shooting, Deepika Padukone kept us updated with interesting posts. Back in March, she introduced her first look as Malti with these words: "A character that will stay with me forever... Malti. Shoot begins today! Chhapaak!"

Chhapaak marks Deepika Padukone's first film with the Raazi director. The film is all set to hit screens on January 10 next year, when it is expected to clash with Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.