Nayanthara Documentary To <i>Zombieverse</i>: OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Nov 18-24)

The week (from November 18 to November 24) is packed with a host of exciting releases that are sure to captivate audiences. From a documentary to thrilling shows and poignant movies, this week's lineup has something for every viewer. So, mark your calendars for these much-anticipated arrivals.

1) Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale – Netflix (November 18)

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is a documentary that offers a look at Nayanthara's career and personal experiences, with insights from her close friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu, shedding light on the actress's journey to stardom.

2) Martin – Zee5 (November 23)

Martin is an action thriller about a person's fight against black-market dealers and terrorists, uncovering a plot for nationwide attacks. Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain and Vaibhavi Shandilya star in this Kannada film.

3) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Netflix (November 22)

This drama delves into obsession and the deadly consequences it can have. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows a woman whose fixation with the man she loves spirals out of control, leading to dangerous and life-altering events. The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh, among others.

4) When The Phone Rings – Netflix (November 22)

A South Korean thriller, When The Phone Rings revolves around a married couple who find themselves caught in a terrifying situation after receiving a threatening phone call from a kidnapper. It has some high suspense and emotional turmoil.

5) Love Your Enemy – Disney+ Hotstar (November 23)

Love Your Enemy is a South Korean romantic drama about two people, connected by fate and a shared name and birthday, yet separated by family conflict. After a breakup, they go their separate ways, but 18 years later, fate brings them back together.

6) Zombieverse Season 2 – Netflix (November 19)

Prepare for another adrenaline-pumping season of Zombieverse, as participants are thrown into a thrilling zombie outbreak in Seoul. With its gripping challenges and survival stakes, this “real-variety” series – part reality show and part variety show – pushes contestants to the limit, blending suspense with raw emotion.

7) Interior Chinatown – Disney+ Hotstar (November 19)

Interior Chinatown takes viewers on an intriguing journey into the life of an Asian-American actor who becomes entangled in a police procedural that reveals dark family secrets. Based on Charles Yu's novel, the series stars Jimmy O. Yang and is an exploration of identity, family and societal roles.

8) Adoration – Netflix (November 20)

Adoration follows the mysterious disappearance of a 16-year-old girl in a small town near the Roman coast. As her family and friends try to piece together her final days, secrets begin to unravel, leading to a few revelations. Featuring a strong performance from Alice Lupparelli, this show is a must-watch for fans of intense psychological drama.

9) I Want to Talk – Theatres (November 22)

In this deeply emotional film, Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun, a man grappling with the prospect of life-changing surgery. As he faces his own mortality, Arjun embarks on a journey of redemption, seeking to mend broken relationships with those he loves. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this is a story of reconciliation and self-reflection.

10) Based On A True Story Season 2 – JioCinema (November 22)

The thrilling second season of Based On A True Story continues to blend dark comedy with gripping crime drama. Kaley Cuoco returns in this exciting new season, which introduces a fresh mystery and a new killer. As the characters navigate their chaotic lives, more secrets come to light in this highly anticipated continuation of the darkly comedic thriller.

These are the new releases to look out for this week. Whether you're into thrillers, romance, or light-hearted comedies, this week promises to keep you entertained.