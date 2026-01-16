New Releases This Week: <i>Hijack Season 2, Bihu Attack, Rahu Ketu</i> And More

The new week brings a fresh mix of OTT and theatrical releases, perfect for easy weekend watching. From war dramas and crime thrillers to comedies that don't take themselves too seriously, there is something for every mood. If you enjoy intense stories inspired by real events, there are a few solid picks lined up. Prefer light-hearted chaos or quirky humour? Those options are covered, too.

Whether you plan to stay in with a binge-watch or step out to catch a film on the big screen, this week's lineup keeps things varied and accessible. Scroll ahead to see what's releasing between January 16 and 23, and add a few titles to your watchlist without overthinking it.

120 Bahadur (January 16) – Prime Video

This gritty military drama is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar slips into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who, accompanied by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, mounted a fierce last stand against 3,000 Chinese troops. The story captures their grit in choosing valour over retreat. Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach and Eijaz Khan are also part of the film. The project, which hit cinema screens in November last year, is all set for its OTT debut.

Gurram Paapi Reddy (January 16) – ZEE5

The film takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the rustic landscapes of Rayalaseema, weaving a 16th-century folklore fable with a modern-day dark comedy heist. The story centres around a mysterious con man on a mission to swap a dead body from a grave with another. The plan, however, is marked by absurdity when the group gets caught up in the missing case of a royal family member and a pivotal property dispute.

Hijack Season 2 (January 16) – Apple TV

The second season of Hijack marks the return of Idris Elba as the nonchalant Sam Nelson, trading the turbulence of flight KA29 for the claustrophobic underground of a Berlin subway. The series focuses on Nelson's desperate bid as a negotiator when a commuter train is taken hostage. The situation forces him to navigate a deadly game of cat-and-mouse as authorities try to prevent a mass-casualty disaster.

Mastii 4 (January 16) – ZEE5

The fourth instalment of Bollywood's much-loved adult comedy franchise welcomes back the iconic trio of Amar (Riteish Deshmukh), Meet (Vivek Oberoi), and Prem (Aftab Shivdasani). Seeking freedom, they negotiate a week-long hall pass called a ‘Love Visa', living out their wildest bachelor fantasies in the UK – until things inevitably backfire. Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi and Shreya Sharma are also part of the film. Released theatrically in November 2025, the movie will now drop on ZEE5.

The Rip (January 16) – Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck fans, assemble. The two Hollywood stars have joined forces for this raw crime thriller based on true events. The plot introduces viewers to Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, members of an elite Miami-Dade Tactical Narcotics Team. A routine raid leads the duo to $20 million in cartel cash, kickstarting a nail-biting journey.

Bihu Attack (January 16) – Theatres

Bihu Attack, set against Assam's vibrant Bihu festival, follows Raj Kunwar, an Indian Army court-martialled officer labelled a traitor after a failed mission. When he uncovers a terrorist plot targeting the festival and the Defence Minister, he sets out to stop it. Directed by Suzad Iqbal Kha, the film features Dev Menaria and Daisy Shah, with Arbaaz Khan, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Hiten Tejwani and Mir Sarwar in supporting roles.

Rahu Ketu (January 16) – Theatres

This fantasy-adventure comedy revolves around Churu Lal Sharma, a writer whose “unlucky” creations, Rahu (Varun Sharma) and Ketu (Pulkit Samrat), come to life. When Meenu Taxi (Shalini Pandey) steals Churu's mystical notebook, Rahu and Ketu are unwillingly pulled into a chaotic adventure involving a drug mafia. The ensemble cast also includes Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi and Amit Sial.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (January 16) – Theatres

Comedian-actor Vir Das promises to deliver what he does best with this quirky spy comedy that does not take itself too seriously. Loaded with crisp one-liners and absurd situations, the film leans heavily into slapstick humour. The story follows an ordinary man who constantly lands in trouble after being mistaken for a secret agent and dragged into a dangerous operation. Mona Singh, Aamir Khan, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi also star in the film.

Undercover Miss Hong (January 17) – Netflix

Park Shin Hye returns to the K-drama space with Undercover Miss Hong, alongside Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung and Cho Han Gyeol. Set against the backdrop of South Korea's IMF crisis, the comedy series follows a 35-year-old prosecutor who assumes the identity of her 20-year-old sister and goes undercover at Hanmin Securities to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 8 (January 19) – Discovery+

The popular docu-series returns for its eighth season, featuring real-life crackdowns and jaw-dropping discoveries. The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at border security officers intercepting illegal goods, narcotics, and smuggling attempts. It remains a must-watch for true crime fans, packed with high-pressure situations, split-second decisions and shocking reveals.