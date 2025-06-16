New Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): <i>We Were Liars, Detective Sherdil</i> And More

It is Monday again. So are you still busy searching for what is new and exciting to binge-watch this week? We have a curated list of upcoming OTT releases serving best to all your moods, from psychological thrillers like We Were Liars to Detective Sherdil. So, without much ado, let's jump straight into the list of amazing OTT releases from June 16 to 22:

1. We Were Liars (June 18) - Prime Video

The American psychological thriller television series based on the 2014 novel of the same name by E. Lockhart is sure to take you through a range of emotions as part of the main character's journey when her life changes to a 360 degree. With Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald and Mamie Gummer in the lead, it revolves around the story of a 17-year-old.

2. Detective Sherdil (June 20) - Zee5

Ready to meet Diljit Dosanjh in a fun, odd, quirky and amateur role of a detective. The movie, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, simulates a sense of comedy set in a criminal investigation, which will leave you both entertained and thrilled.

3. Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (June 20) - JioHotstar

The trailer of the Malayalam-language crime drama series directed by Ahammed Khabeer has already built suspense amongst the audience after its thrilling season one. The lead actors, Aju Varghese and Lal, will be reprising their roles this season, alongside Arjun Radhakrishnan, being amongst the new joiners in the series.

4. Prince And Family (June 20) - Zee5

Are you into some family drama? Then, Binto Stephen's directorial movie Prince And Family can provide you with a lovely option to watch with your loved ones. It revolves around the story of an introverted bridal boutique owner, who marries his polar opposite, leading to chaos and utmost comedy.

5. Found Season 2 (June 20) - Jio Hotstar

After two years, the popular series featuring recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team, who are dedicated to finding America's missing people forgotten by the media, law enforcement, and the public, is returning. The key cast members include Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

6. Ground Zero (June 20) - Prime Video

Revoke some patriotic feelings with Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The action thriller film will take inside BSF officer Dubey's 2-year probe after the 2001 Parliament attack, uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India's biggest anti-terror operation.

7. Hunter With a Scalpel (June 16) - Disney+

K-drama lovers, drive away your Monday blues with the upcoming crime psychological thriller Hunter With a Scalpel. The 16-episode television series features Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo, and Kang Hoon in important roles.