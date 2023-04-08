New Mom Blake Lively's Post Gets Big Love From Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid And Others

Blake Lively shared this image. (courtesy: blakelively)

Blake Lively, who welcomed her 4th child with husband Ryan Reynolds in February this year, shared some new pictures from her time at the beach with her family. The Gossip Girl star shared pictures of her family, of her husband Ryan Reynolds. She also shared some shots of herself in swimwear - all stunning BTW. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen chilling by the pool in a black swimsuit. She captioned the post, "She sells seashells down by the seashore." In the comments section, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot dropped fire emojis. Supermodel Gig Hadid wrote: She is my favorite jewelry collector."

Blake Lively's Instafam too gave a huge shout out to the actress for keeping it real and filter-free on social media. "Thank you for being real and not photoshopped," read a comment. "I'm really just here to remind Ryan for the 1,342,589th time just how lucky he is," read a second. "How do you look this good after four kids," another fan added. "Y'all are just too cute," another comment read. Inputs from another Instagram user: "Love and appreciate real pics of bodies and smiles and faces and moms. Bravo to you - keep spreading the sunshine." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment: "Authentically beautiful! No filter."

Check out Blake Lively's post here:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012 and they welcomed their fourth child in February this year, Blake wrote cryptically in a post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023, Been busy." The couple are also parents to daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Blake Lively, during her fourth pregnancy had shared multiple pictures from her maternity diaries and she wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love."

After her star-making appearance in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively starred in films like Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, The Shallows, All I See Is You, The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, Accepted, New York I Love You, The Town and the The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, to name a few.