New Mom Anita Hassanandani, Missing Her Pregnancy Days, Posted This Throwback Pic

Anita Hassanandani, who became a mother last month, shared a super cute throwback picture from when she was pregnant. On Wednesday, she shared a perfect shot from her maternity diaries, which also features her husband Rohit Reddy. In her caption, the TV star shared the reason why she shared this throwback picture on social media and she wrote: "Kinddaaa missing the belly... Not that I don't have one at present... It's just not this cute. Ok I'm already ready for another baby. She jokingly wrote: "'Rohit Reddy just unfollowed Anita H Reddy."

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. She is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Other than TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.