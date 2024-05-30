New Day, New Pictures Of Kareena Kapoor From Bvlgari Event

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

New day, new pictures of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor from a Bvlgari event. Days after attending the event in Mumbai, the Udta Punjab star on Thursday dropped some absolutely stunning and new pictures of herself from the event and we totally love it. For the event, Kareena Kapoor opted for an off-shoulder blingy gown and completed her look with diamond studs. Sharing the picture, the actress, who made her OTT debut last year wrote, "All things love." Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post below:

A day back, Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of picures of herself from the event and she looked absolutely stunning. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Delighted to be a part of bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end BvlgariAllegra and LeGemme. Thank you bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon.Let's toast to their high-end collection launch!" Kareena received compliments on her look from her colleagues. Kareena's close friend Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Damnnn." Archana Vijaya Puri wrote, "Gorgeous." Take a look:

A few days ago, Kareena shared a mirror selfie from her walk-in-closet. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat last year. The actress was last seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the MAMI Film Festival last year.