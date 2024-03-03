New Day, New Pictures From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding Festivities

Rakul Preet Singh shared the image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to Jackky Bhagnani in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21, shared a bunch of new photographs from her wedding festivities. In her latest post, the Doctor G actress thanked her wedding decorators for turning their "vision into a beautiful dreamland." The actress began the post by writing, "I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts but it happens only once in a lifetime and it's not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true." Rakul Preet Singh then went on to thank a bunch of people, who were behind organizing her wedding. She wrote, "Magic happens when visions align and This is an appreciation for @interfloraindia for turning our vision into a beautiful dreamland .. Thankyouuuu sooo much @chiragdengra for making our most special moments even more special , for getting the tonality bang on , for making every corner look grand yet aesthetic , for capturing the vibe of each day. Thankyouuuu @palkanbadlani for getting them onboard and executing everything seamlessly . I can go on and on and on but for now let me just say that we are so happy that our dream day looked like a dream."

In an earier post, Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures in which she can be seen wearing her "comfort" sneakers proudly at different wedding functions. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a sheer outfit and teaming it up with glittering sneakers. The second picture features only Rakul's sneakers that she teamed up with a lehenga. Rakul wrote in the caption, "Before and after. what doesn't change is the comfort. #sneakergirl" Take a look:

Rakul and Jackky shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony a couple of days ago. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen dressed in an Arpita Mehta lehenga while Jackky wears a bright pink kurta. The caption read, "Adding colour to my life mehnditerenaamki. Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn't have asked for better." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram last week. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.