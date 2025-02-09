New Day, New Pics From Raftaar And Manraj Jawanda's Wedding Festivities. Courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda got married on January 31. The couple had not one but two beautiful wedding ceremonies – a traditional South Indian wedding and a Sikh wedding. Over the past few days, the lovebirds have been treating fans to glimpses of their wedding festivities on Instagram.

Now, adding to the excitement, Jasmin Bhasin has shared some unseen pictures from the celebrations. The carousel featured snapshots from two wedding events. For one, Raftaar rocked a classic white and black tuxedo, while Manraj Jawandaj stunned in a gorgeous blue embroidered outfit. In another set of pictures, the couple was seen in vibrant, multi-hued ensembles.

And guess who Jasmin Bhasin attended the festivities with? None other than her boyfriend Aly Goni. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they celebrated with Raftaar and Manraj. From dancing their hearts out to flashing their brightest smiles, Jasmin and Aly had a blast, and the pictures are proof.

In her caption, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Two days of sheer joy, positivity and love. Wishing amazing couple Raftaar Manraj Jawanda lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Love you both and thank you soo much for unforgettable memories. Bahut bahut mazzzaaa aaya.”

Reacting to the post, Manraj Jawanda wrote, “Why don't I have any of these?”

Earlier, Aly Goni shared a curated video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse into Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding festivities. From Raftaar's heartfelt proposal to Manraj to fun-filled Haldi celebrations, the clip featured several unseen moments.

“‘Tumko lekar mera Khayal nahi badlega saal badlega Magar dil ka haal nahi badlega' Witnessed a beautiful love story in last few days,” wrote Aly Goni in his caption.

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda previously shared a joint Instagram post featuring stunning snapshots from both their South Indian and Sikh wedding ceremonies. “Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin,” read the text attached to the post.

Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. The two got married in December 2016 after five years of dating. However, they filed for divorce in 2020, and it was officially finalised in June 2022.