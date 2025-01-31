Rapper Raftaar Is Now Married To Stylist Manraj Jawanda. See First Pic

Rapper Raftaar is officially married to fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda. As per reports, the couple got married in a dreamy ceremony on Friday, January 31.

A snap from their wedding is now making rounds on social media. In the image, the bride and groom are seen dressed in pastel traditional outfits.

The lovebirds are flashing radiant smiles as they look at each other with love. And just like you, we can not help but say, “Awww!”

Pictures and videos from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's pre-wedding celebrations are also going crazy viral online. One of the highlights is their haldi ceremony, where the couple looked lovely in matching yellow and white outfits.

The couple truly stole the spotlight at their sangeet ceremony. In one adorable video, Raftaar and Manraj were seen dancing to the beats of Sapne Mein Milti Hai.

Both Raftaar and Manraj have stayed quiet about their wedding, with no official statement released yet. Speculation regarding their marriage kicked off when a picture of a venue entrance standee went viral. The standee read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge.”

Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. The two got married in December 2016 after dating for five years. However, they filed for divorce in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2022, as per a News18 report.

On the work front, Raftaar is a prominent name in the Indian music industry. He initially started his career as a dancer by participating in Dance India Dance in 2011. Later, the artist collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh as part of the Mafia Mundeer group before branching out on his own.

Raftaar is known for hit tracks like Tamanchey Pe Disco, Dhaakad and Aisa Main Shaitaan, among many others. He has also served as a judge on popular reality shows like MTV Hustle, Dance India Dance and Roadies.