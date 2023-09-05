New Day, New Gadar 2 Party With Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the film's success party.

Not a week goes by without the team of Gadar 2 celebrating the film's box office milestones. The latest party in question was to celebrate the film's Rs 500 crore box office collection. The Monday party comes right after a grand celebration that took place over the weekend, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and other top stars of the Hindi film industry. Coming back to last night's party, Tara Singh and Sakeena ( read Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel) posed on the red carpet and how. They were all smiles. Also in attendance was the film's director Anil Sharma and his son Utkash, who also featured in the film. The film's action director Sham Kaushal was also clicked at the party.

See photos from the latest Gadar 2 party here:

Sunny Deol was dressed in a rather casual outfit, while Ameesha Patel opted for a black dress.

Directed by Anil Sharma,Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres last month. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Gadar 2 released to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."