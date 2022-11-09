New Dad Ranbir Kapoor Pictured Outside Hospital Alia Bhatt Is In

Ranbir Kapoor pictured outside the hospital.

Ranbir Kapoor, on Wednesday afternoon, was pictured arriving at the hospital where his wife and actor Alia Bhatt is currently admitted. The actor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl in an Instagram entry. She captioned the post: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year.

See the picture of Ranbir Kapoor here:

Ranbir Kapoor pictured outside the hospital.

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.He will also feature in an untitled Luv Ranjan project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.