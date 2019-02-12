New Bride Soundarya Rajinikanth In Sabyasachi - Royalty Gets A New Name

Highlights
- Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding reception was in Chennai last night
- Soundarya Rajinikanth married Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday
- Soundarya Rajinikanth wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the wedding reception
First, congratulations Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi on the wedding! Rajinikanth's younger daughter stunned us as the perfect South Indian bride as pictures from her wedding flooded the Internet on Monday morning. For the wedding reception in the evening, she had changed to a scarlet lehenga, and now we know, it was a customised piece from the studios of celebrated designer Sabyasachi. A day after the wedding reception at Chennai's Leela Palace, the designer released photos of the new bride, revealing details of her outfit. Soundarya styled her intricately designed lehenga with heavy, traditional, heritage jewellery, also from the collections of Sabyasachi.
"Real bride Soundarya Rajinikanth in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection for her wedding reception in Chennai, India," Sabyasachi wrote in his posts. The bridal look was completed with a maang tika and kaan pasha from the jewellery section. Soundarya's make-up artist Prakruthi Ananth also revealed in her Instagram posts that Soundarya opted for a pink lip shade instead of traditional red and wore her hair in a messy bun.
Here's how Soundarya Rajinikanth redefined royalty with Vishagan Vanangamudi complementing the new bride's aura.
A detailed glimpse of Soundarya Rajinikanth's make-up for the cocktail party:
For the wedding, as is tradition, Soundarya Rajinikanth opted for the draped look and picked a heavily embellished kanjeevaram saree designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accentuated her new bride look with a matha patti and a flower-adorned bun.
#Mr&Mrs #MyFamily#WeAreOne#VedVishaganSoundarya .pic.twitter.com/W3XbTc8Msf— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 11, 2019
The wedding on Monday morning was preceded by a pre-wedding reception, a combined mehendi function and a sangeet ceremony over the weekend. Here's an album of Soundarya's looks for the wedding festivities, as has been shared by her make-up artiste.
Look 1 for the incredibly beautiful bride #soundaryarajinikanth for her first event at home that took place a couple of days back to kick start her #bigfatindianwedding! Blessed with perfect skin we decided to keep her skin subtly highlighted using #HD base & used a matte brown from @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Rose gold palette all over the Lids & paired that with a Custom pink using @anastasiabeverlyhills Liquid Matte Lip Colours. We paired this look with a simple fuss free low bun wrapped with flowers! Super thrilled to show you guys all the beautiful looks we are going to create for her upcoming 5 events! Watch this space for updates. #prakatwork #bridalmakeup #tiethethali #brideofindia #chennaimakeupartist
While actress Kajol and Lakshmi Manchu (daughter of Mohan Babu) were spotted at Soundarya's wedding reception, the shaadi saw the arrival of top politicians including Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, members of the south film fraternity, including actor filmmaker Kamal Haasan and directed KS Ravikumar.