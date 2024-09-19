<i>For Your Approval</i>: Ellen DeGeneres Stand-Up Special To Premiere On This Date

Ellen DeGeneres is back to entertain fans with her stand-up comedy special For Your Approval. The show, scheduled to stream on Netflix on September 24, will shed light on the comedian-actress' historic career. She will be seen speaking about fame and her life after being “kicked out of show business”. Sharing For Your Approval's trailer on Instagram, Ellen wrote, “For Your Approval is out on Netflix next Tuesday. Plan accordingly.” The clip begins with a sarcastic note as she tells the audience, “All right, well let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you saw me last. I decided to take up gardening, I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about what has been going on… Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”

Known for her witty one-liners and excellent comic timing, Ellen DeGeneres discussed the topic of being labelled as the not-so-kind girl who preached kindness on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Elaborating on the matter, she said, “Here's the problem. I'm a comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying ‘Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying ‘Go f**k yourselves,' people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I am kind.”

The trailer also shows Ellen DeGeneres revealing that she went into business to heal her “childhood wounds”. Money was never her focus, she admitted. The television host said, “I did not go into this business for money. It was about healing my childhood wounds. I thought, that if I could make people happy, then they would like me, and if they like me, I would feel good about myself. And all I can say about that is, thank god for the money.”

On May 26, 2022, Ellen DeGeneres quit The Ellen DeGeneres Show both as a host and an executive producer after allegations were made about the toxic work environment in 2020. The chat show ran successfully for 19 seasons earning 64 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up special on Netflix was Relatable (2018).