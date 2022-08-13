For Anne Heche, Tributes From Priyanka Chopra And Ellen DeGeneres

Priyanka Chopra (courtesy: priyankachopra) and Anne Heche (pic credit: AFP)

Actress Anne Heche, who was best known for her performance in the movie Donnie Brasco, has been declared legally dead after a car crash last week in Los Angeles, as per a report in AFP. As soon as the news broke out, Hollywood and Bollywood celebs paid an emotional tribute to the late actress. Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart."

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the 1990s, also remembered the late actress. She tweeted, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

Anne Heche, 53, had been comatose in the hospital with a severe brain injury after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles building on August 5.

Having lost all brain function, she is "legally dead according to California law," though her heart is still beating as her family keeps her body on life support while exploring organ donations, spokeswoman Holly Baird told AFP.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," Anne Heche's family said in a joint statement.

Anne Heche rose to fame with her performance on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991. She is also known for her performance in the movies Donnie Brasco, co-starring Johnny Depp, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights and Return to Paradise.

(With AFP Inputs)