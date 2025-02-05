<i>Emilia Perez</i> Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Removed From Oscar Campaigns By Netflix

Netflix has reportedly sidelined Karla Sofia Gascon in its awards campaign for Emilia Perez, just weeks before the 97th Academy Awards. The star made history as the first openly transgender actress to land a Best Actress nomination, thanks to her powerful performance as the film's titular character.

But when it came to the streamer's For Your Consideration (FYC) promotional materials, fans noticed something odd – Karla Sofia Gascon was “completely erased”. Fans also noticed that the spotlight was primarily on Emilia Perez's Best Supporting Actress nominee, Zoe Saldana. The actress is enjoying her first-ever Oscar nomination for playing Rita in the Spanish-language crime drama.

Social media users quickly picked up on Netflix's apparent decision to downplay Karla Sofia Gascon's presence, sparking debate about representation and award-season politics.

A user wrote, “Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars 'For Your Consideration' ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why!??”

Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars 'For Your Consideration' ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why!?? pic.twitter.com/4AJ2jOSsgl — Jason (@jasonosia) February 3, 2025

“New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it,” pointed out another person.

New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it oh it's OVER lmaooo pic.twitter.com/YPYzGXN6e2 — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) February 3, 2025

Someone else posted, “So Netflix is now trying to erase Karla Sofía Gascón -- the titular role!!! -- from the Emilia Pérez campaign as though nothing ever happened and using her as a scapegoat to distract from all the other valid criticism directed at the movie. “

So Netflix is now trying to erase Karla Sofía Gascón -- the titular role!!! -- from the Emilia Pérez campaign as though nothing ever happened and using her as a scapegoat to distract from all the other valid criticism directed at the movie. Give this trash 0 Oscars, I'm begging!! pic.twitter.com/ogzdUizML8 — Awards Fan and Emilia Pérez Hater (@AwardsNerd) February 4, 2025

Netflix's decision to drop Karla Sofia Gascon from its Oscars promotional campaign comes amid backlash over her past tweets. Over the last five years, her remarks on George Floyd, Islam and diversity at the Oscars have sparked widespread criticism.

The controversy has now taken centre stage, casting a shadow over her awards season journey.

In an emotional interview with CNN en Espanol, Karla Sofia Gascon denied being “racist” while addressing her past social media posts.

When asked if she would renounce her historic Oscar nomination, the actress firmly refused. “I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job, and what is being valued is my acting work,” she stated, as translated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Karla Sofia Gascon added, “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am.”

Besides Emilia Perez, Karla Sofia Gascon has been part of projects like La Caja 507, Di Que Sí, El Señor de los Cielos, Corazón Salvaje and Rebelde.