Netflix 2026 Slate Reveals Multiple TV Show Cancellations After Just One Season

Netflix has made a fresh round of programming changes in 2026. The streaming giant has cancelled nine TV shows after just one season, while also renewing several of its most popular series. The update includes a mix of unexpected removals and some “quiet” cancellations that went largely under the radar.

The cancellations

The Lincoln Lawyer is one of multiple Netflix shows coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season. Despite consistent viewership numbers, the streaming giant announced that the 10-episode fifth instalment will mark the conclusion of Mickey Haller's on-screen journey.

The Abandons, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, also won't get a second chance at Netflix. The Western drama started strong but viewership dropped off quickly. Netflix responded by cancelling the show after a single season.

Class stood out from the other shows on this list as Netflix had initially renewed it for a second season. The platform later reversed that decision and cancelled the series.

A Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series Elite Class followed the story of three working-class students as they navigated a private high school serving wealthy families.

Other shows on the cancellation list include Terminator Zero, Selling the City, Miss Governor, Strip Law, F1: The Academy and With Love, Meghan.

Renewed TV series

Netflix has renewed a slate of popular shows that continue to dominate viewership charts and spark strong fan engagement. The streaming giant's latest announcement focuses on proven hits that keep audiences coming back. The renewals come as part of a broader programming strategy aimed at strengthening its lineup while balancing new content with established success.

Emily in Paris has been officially renewed for Season 6. The upcoming instalment will serve as the show's final season, taking the main lead on new high-fashion adventures through Greece and Monaco before returning to its namesake city. Additionally, Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott's freshman comedy series Big Mistakes secured a Season 2 renewal shortly after its debut.

The hit historical fiction drama House of Guinness, created by Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight, has been renewed for Season 2. The 19th-century Irish brewery family chronicle is locked into a multi-season plan, with production for the second season scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Meanwhile, Netflix's global hit A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has also been renewed for a third season. Other renewals in the line-up include My Life with the Walter Boys Season 4, Running Point Season 3, Love is Blind Season 11, Temptation Island Season 3, Free Bert Season 2, Devil May Cry Season 3 and more.