Neil Nitin Mukesh's Brother Naman Nitin Marries Girlfriend Trishona Soni

The wedding ceremony of Naman Nitin, the son of singer Nitin Mukesh, and the brother of Neil Nitin Mukesh, was concluded in Udaipur, which has become a wedding destination for Bollywood celebrities. Naman got married to Trishona Soni in a close-knit affair, in the presence of family and friends. After the three-day wedding ceremony, the couple left for Mumbai. While the wedding ceremonies were kept completely under wraps, photos and videos from the wedding are now going viral on social media.

Naman shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram stories, capturing the fun wedding that it was.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Nita also got married in Udaipur. Naman, who is the younger son of Nitin Mukesh, directs and acts in Bollywood films.

He also shared a glimpse of his wedding card two weeks ago on his Instagram with the caption, "The countdown to our forever begins... #TrishKaDeewaNaman."

This is the third Bollywood destination wedding in Udaipur this year. Earlier this year, celebrity Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare from January 7 to January 10 in Udaipur. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. All 176 rooms of the hotel were booked for the family members and guests of the bride and groom.

Sunny Deol's niece also got married in Udaipur from January 29 to January 31.

Last year, politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also tied the knot in Udaipur. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi function. The couple hosted a chooda ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet.