Neha Kakkar, Who Once Lived In Rented One-Room House In Rishikesh, Now 'Owns' A Bungalow There. 'Self Made,' She Says

It's a proud moment for singer Neha Kakkar, who recently bought a swanky bungalow in Rishikesh, a place where she used to live in a rented one-room house. The "self made" singer shared the golden moment with her fans on Instagram on Friday and posted pictures of her new bungalow and her old house. Sharing the images, Neha wrote, "This is the Bungalow we own now in Rishikesh and swipe right to see the house where I was born. In the same house we Kakkars used to stay in one room inside which my mother used to put a table, which was our kitchen in that small room. And that room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And now whenever I see our own bungalow in the same city, I always get emotional."

Thanking her family and fans, Neha added: "Biggest Thanks to my family - Sonu Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar (both singers), mom, dad, mata rani and of course, all my well-wishers."

Take a look at Neha Kakkar's lavish Rishikesh bungalow here:

Reacting to Neha Kakkar's post, her friends from the industry dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Neha's singer friend Aditya Narayan wrote: "A shining example of what one can achieve through determination, grit and hard work" while actor Ravi Dubey commented: "Wow ... How inspiring ... You have truly transformed your destiny Neha." Tony Kakkar also commented on his sister's post: "Crying. Made me so emotional, Nehu... Love you."

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Other than Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality showSa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.