Neha Dhupia Left This ROFL Comment On Angad Bedi's Weekend Post

Angad Bedi is the perfect husband. His latest video on Instagram will back up this claim. The fun clip features Angad sharing his weekend plans with us. Looking sleek in a black T-shirt, he says in Punjabi, "The weekend is here and you must be wondering what I am up to. My wife told me to get ready by 11.30 and that we have to go for lunch to a friend's house." Pointing at his watch, he adds laughing, "As you can see the time is 12.45 and I have been waiting since 11.30. This is what my weekend looks like. Please share your weekend story. Love you. Sat Sri Akal." He captioned the video, "Sabar da phal is always meetha. And one more time, the weekend is here #happywifehappylife (Patience bears golden fruit)" tagging his wife, actor Neha Dhupia.

You can also hear Neha incessantly calling Angad in the background and saying, "Will you listen to me?" Reacting to the video, Neha later wrote, "Gutttttssssses! Got ready at 12.42 and made this video."

The couple often share pictures of their family on social media. On Women's Day, Angad shared throwback photos from their wedding ceremony. Along with the snaps, he wrote, "Today and every day Women's Day. Ps: Mool mantra is 'ek chup sau (100)sukh' [One's silence brings lots of happiness]," tagging Neha. Actress Dia Mirza had replied to the post with a heart emoji.

On Valentine's Day too, Angad's post for Neha had the internet going "aww." Sharing some mushy pictures, he wrote, "If you want to remain sukhi [happy] make sure you post today. Else be ready for kutt [beating]. To my Valentine Neha Dhupia. Time to get you that ring #missedcall. Love you always." Neha reacted saying, "Hahahahah no matter what, you'll get kutt! What's this caption? I love you...Ab meri baari post karne ki (Now, it's my turn to post)."

Take a look at some of the stunning photos of the couple.

Angad was last seen in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Sharan Sharma.