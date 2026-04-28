Neha Dhupia On Pregnancy Before Marriage: "Our Daughter Got Us Together"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate gurudwara ceremony in April 2018. It came as a surprise to everyone, and more so when the couple welcomed their daughter, Mehr, in November. This sparked widespread speculation around the timing of their pregnancy.

Speaking on comedians Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Neha and Angad opened up about their unconventional love story, including how an “unexpected” pregnancy played a role in bringing them together.

During the conversation, Angad revealed that he had been trying to win over Neha for nearly a decade. “I was after Neha for 8 years. I kept going after her all that time, but she never said yes, she was very busy,” he said. The Pink actor also recalled his first impression of Neha, highlighting that he was completely amazed by her “running form.”

He explained, “When I saw her for the first time, I thought she was very beautiful. She was running on a treadmill, and I was standing behind, just watching and thinking, what amazing form. I fell in love with her running form. I was like, she's an athlete.”

While Angad tried to persuade Neha, she was focused on her career. She said, “I used to think I have to wake up, exercise, go to work—my entire focus was on work. It wasn't like I only wanted to focus on work, but if I met someone interesting along the way, that was fine.” When persuasion did not work, he tried to get closer to her by working together on a project.

Angad revealed that Neha had asked him to do a film with her, but without any narration. She had asked him to show up, and he did. “I spent time with her on set, but her mother was also there. I ended up spending a lot of time with her mom. I thought, if her mother is so nice, she must be nice too,” he recalled. Still, things did not go as he wanted to, even when he had the approval and blessings of Neha's parents.

However, things took a turn for them when they got pregnant. “I want to say thank God we got pregnant, she is the blessing that brought the love story. Otherwise, you keep looking around. The love you're searching for is right next to you, but we always look far away. He was right there next to me the whole time,” Neha shared.

She added, “It was our daughter who got us together because we were pregnant, we were like, just do it. The whole universe came together first for him, then for me, then for us.”

Neha and Angad welcomed a son named Guriq in 2021.