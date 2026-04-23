Neha Dhupia Reveals Working Till She Was '8.5 Months Pregnant': 'My Contractions Began At YRF Studios'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2018 and son Guriq in October 2021. It was during her latter pregnancy-when she worked all through the eighth month too, she was shooting for the film A Thursday. Neha Dhupia recently recalled the experience on set.

What's Happening

Neha Dhupia recently appeared on Parineeti Chopra's talk show Mom Talks, where she spoke about how she went through even contractions as she crossed eight and a half months of her pregnancy.

She said, "I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios."

Speaking about the societal expectations that one has for new mothers, Neha Dhupia said, "As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mum. The needle shouldn't change too much."

When Neha Dhupia Spoke About Being Trolled For Being "Pregnant Before Marriage"

In an earlier conversation, Neha Dhupia told Mid-Day, "I married Angad (Bedi) and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, 'How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya? (How did this happen?)"

The actor added that such remarks continue to come her way, but she has learned to take them lightly.

She added, "Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I'm on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous."

About Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Marriage

The couple got married in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in New Delhi on May 10, 2018. It was a low-key wedding attended by only close friends and family. They had shared the news on social media.