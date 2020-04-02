Neha Dhupia And Adorable Daughter Mehr Are Making A 'Memory Book'

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr. (courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia dropped the most adorable snippet of her quality time with daughter Mehr, on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The actress shared a lovely video of herself cutting paper and baby Mehr painting them with make-up sponge and ladies finger. Neha, who is currently in home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, accompanied the "memory book" making video with an optimistic voiceover that starts with, "You know how they say tough times don't last but tough people do? Well, I believe tough times don't last but positive people do." Making a reference to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, she said, "And believe me only two things will see us through this scenario; one is social distancing and the other is positive thinking." Sharing the adorable video, Neha wrote, "My coping mechanism during this tough period has been to put a positive spin on everything. So for me, being homebound means 100 percent time with my baby girl and I truly cherish it. We've been doing some fun things together, but making this memory book has been an absolute delight."

Neha also added, "I know there'll be many more craft masterpieces from her, but this is one of her first and with it, will remain a million sweet memories." The 39-year-old actress wrapped her post saying, "We are crafting some beautiful memories together. Are you?"

However, this is not Mehr's first painting session. A few days ago, Angad Bedi shared a set of pictures with Mehr, where the father-daughter duo was seen spending time together while both of them were smeared in paint. Accompanying the pictures, Angad wrote, "Painting class with baby Mehr. Thank you Neha Dhupia the Mrs for setting it up."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is best-known for her performances in films such as Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke and Shootout At Lokhandwala among others. She was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She currently features as one of the gang leaders in the Television reality show Roadies Revolution.

Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, where he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The F.A.L.T.U actor will be next seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.