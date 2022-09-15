Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Post For Daughter Riddhima: 'Thank You For Our Daily Breakfast Chats'

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: neetu54 )

Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns 42 today. On this occasion, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful birthday post for her daughter on Instagram. On Thursday morning, Neetu shared a stunning picture of Riddhima and wrote, "On your birthday I just want to thank god for you!!! I thank you for our daily breakfast chats... for constantly staying connected for making me feel wanted n special every single day !!! For Your love n warmth which is so pure n heartwarming!! Love you so so much kuks." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags Love Her, Pure, Most Special and Gratitude.

Many flooded the veteran actor's comment section with birthday wishes for Riddhima. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutta wrote, "Happy Birthday Riddhima" with two red heart emojis. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff too commented on the post. Her comment read, "Happy birthday beautiful girl" with a few flower emojis.

Neetu Kapoor also shared Riddhima's picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Happy my Riddhima, love you the most in the world."

Kareena Kapoor too shared a birthday post for her cousin Riddhima Kapoor. Sharing a monochrome picture of herself with Riddhima on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Ridz... Love always... biggest hug" with red heart emojis.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a popular jewellery designer, who is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. The couple has a daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima's husband too shared a birthday post for her on his Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of himself with her, Bharat wrote, "Happy happy birthday my love."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor recently made her Bollywood comeback with Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The veteran actor is currently working on a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.