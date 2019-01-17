Neetu Kapoor Shares What A Lunch Date With Rishi Kapoor Looks Like After 38 Years Of Marriage

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on a lunch date. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor left for the US in September for medical treatment Ranbir and Riddhima celebrated the New Year' with their parents in the US Alia Bhatt also accompanied Ranbir Kapoor

For those who need a reality check on the idea of a lunch date after being married for several years, Neetu Kapoor's Instagram update is the right stop. The actress shared a picture of herself taking a selfie at a lunch table while her husband Rishi Kapoor was busy on the phone. "Lunch date. This is what happens after 38 years of marriage husband on the phone and I'm clicking selfies," she captioned the picture. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor left for the US in September 2018 after the 102 Not Out actor announced he's taking a short break for medical treatment. The nature of Mr Kapoor's illness is unknown to his fans but Neetu Kapoor's New Year's post, in which she wrote 'hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign,' caused unrest among the actor's well-wishers.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post:

And here's her aforementioned New Year's post:

Rishi Kapoor's children, Ranbir and Riddhima, stood by his side while he was in the US. They took turns to accompany their parents in the Big Apple and the entire family rang in the New Year's together. Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt also joined the Kapoors on several occasions including on the New Year's. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also missed the annual Kapoor Christmas brunch last year but his daughter Riddhima and sisters Reema Jain and Ritu Nanda kept him company in the US.

Here are some snippets:

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix film Rajma Chawal while his last theatrical release was Mulk.