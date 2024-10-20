Neetu Kapoor On Working Again After Rishi Kapoor's Death: "If I Stayed Home And Didn't Do Anything, I'd Go Crazy"

Neetu Kapoor, who started afresh after husband Rishi Kapoor's death, revealed that she was hesitant to work again as celebrities are easy prey to trolls nowadays. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor encouraged their mom to take a plunge which actually brought her happiness, revealed the film veteran. Neetu Kapoor made a special appearance on the new season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives where Riddhima made her screen debut this year. In one episode, Neetu Kapoor told her daughter, "After Papa (Rishi) went...I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going."

Neetu Kapoor also shared she took a step ahead for her mental well-being. "That's why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn't do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year," said the actor.

On Rishi Kapoor's fourth death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor said life hasn't been the same since his death. In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her with Rishi Kapoor, who collaborated with her on several films including Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Do Dooni Chaar. "Four years for us... life can never be the same without you," she captioned the photo and set the post to the instrumental theme of his 1980 romantic thriller Karz. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. She became mother to Riddhima in 1980 and Ranbir in 1982. She took a break from films after the 1983 film Jaane Jaan. Apart from playing a few cameos, Neetu made a comeback in 2022 with the film JugJugg Jeeyo.