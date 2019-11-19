Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Others Attend Suraj Prakash Malhotra's Prayer Meet

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon at the prayer meet.

Manish Malhotra and his family organised a prayer meet for his late father Suraj Prakash Malhotra in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, which was attended by a several Bollywood celebrities including the Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Urmila Matondkar, Kriti Sanon among others. Suraj Prakash Malhotra died in Mumbai on Monday. At the prayer meet, Alia Bhatt accompanied Neetu Kapoor as they entered the prayer meet. Anil Kapoor arrived at the prayer meet with his wife Sunita Kapoor while Sonakshi Sinha came with her mother Poonam Sinha. Most of the celebrities who turned up for the prayer meet have worked with Manish Malhotra.

David Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Aashish Chaudhary and Sameer Soni were also photographed at the prayer meet.

Here are pictures from the prayer meet:

Raveena Tandon, who attended Suraj Prakash Malhotra's funeral on Monday, was photographed arriving at the prayer meet.

Kriti Sanon was pictured in the lobby, where other celebrities were also waiting.

The Bachchans, the Kapoors and many other Bollywood stars met the Malhotra family on Monday after the death announcement. Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan offered their condolences to the Malhotra family. Earlier on Monday, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Boney Kapoor attended Suraj Prakash's funeral.

Manish Malhotra is one of the famous designers among the Bollywood stars. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, he has designed outfits for several celebrities.

