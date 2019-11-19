Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Others Attend Suraj Prakash Malhotra's Prayer Meet

Alia Bhatt accompanied Neetu Kapoor as they entered the prayer meet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 19, 2019 19:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Others Attend Suraj Prakash Malhotra's Prayer Meet

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon at the prayer meet.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Manish Malhotra's father Suraj Prakash died on Monday
  2. Several celebrities attended the prayer meet on Tuesday
  3. David Dhawan and Tusshar Kapoor were also there

Manish Malhotra and his family organised a prayer meet for his late father Suraj Prakash Malhotra in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, which was attended by a several Bollywood celebrities including the Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Urmila Matondkar, Kriti Sanon among others. Suraj Prakash Malhotra died in Mumbai on Monday. At the prayer meet, Alia Bhatt accompanied Neetu Kapoor as they entered the prayer meet. Anil Kapoor arrived at the prayer meet with his wife Sunita Kapoor while Sonakshi Sinha came with her mother Poonam Sinha. Most of the celebrities who turned up for the prayer meet have worked with Manish Malhotra.

David Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Aashish Chaudhary and Sameer Soni were also photographed at the prayer meet.

Here are pictures from the prayer meet:

nd2g2vl8
29gansrg
nlr6qlh8
qn2lrl38
a5i8br88
b3he84gg
vrl84rlo
8k59mfa8
bthq0bi8
7u5es2rg
s8q18hu
t5au9vc8
Raveena Tandon, who attended Suraj Prakash Malhotra's funeral on Monday, was photographed arriving at the prayer meet.
sfocubjg

Kriti Sanon was pictured in the lobby, where other celebrities were also waiting.

29qvhodg

The Bachchans, the Kapoors and many other Bollywood stars met the Malhotra family on Monday after the death announcement. Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan offered their condolences to the Malhotra family. Earlier on Monday, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Boney Kapoor attended Suraj Prakash's funeral.

Manish Malhotra is one of the famous designers among the Bollywood stars. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, he has designed outfits for several celebrities.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

suraj prakash malhotra prayer meetalia bhattneetu kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagIndira GandhiSensexParliamentIndira Gandhi BirthdayBiharRanu MondalMaharashtraDelhi MetroAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieManmohan SinghGSTMirzapur 2WhatsAppInternational Men's DayFasTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................