Neena Gupta's Caption For This Pic With Husband Vivek Mehra Is Making The Internet ROFL

Neena Gupta is making her Instafam ROFL with a hilarious post featuring her husband Vivek Mehra. The actress, on Sunday, shared a photo on her Instagram profile and it shows her chartered accountant husband giving a head massage to her. However, it is Neena Gupta's epic caption that stole the show on the Internet. No one can win from Neena Gupta when it comes to hilarious captions and you will know why when you will see what she wrote sharing the picture from her relaxed weekend. This is how the actress captioned her post - "Huband ko istemal koro na." Check out her post here:

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba Gupta, who is a well-known designer, was born in 1989 to Neena and Vivian. Later, Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra and Vivian Richards married Miriam.

It is not every day that we see Neena Gupta posting pictures of Vivek Mehra on social media. On Diwali last year, the actress shared a family photo, which featured her happily posing with her husband and daughter.

Before that, she shared a picture of herself and Vivek Mehra from the Zee Cine Awards 2019 and revealed that he "came all the way from New Delhi" to Mumbai to be with her on the important occasion.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. She will next be seen in a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role.