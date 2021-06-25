Neena Gupta Tries Ardha Matsyendrasana. So, How Did She Do?

Neena Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta/)

Another day, another yoga pose attempt by Neena Gupta. The actress, on Friday, posted a video of herself practicing Ardha Matsyendrasana and wrote: "Koshish jaari hai." If you are wondering what her caption is about, Neena posted a clip of herself practicing Dhanurasana and giving her best at nailing the yoga pose last month. In her latest post, Neena Gupta can be seen trying Ardha Matsyendrasana and asking the person recording the video of her if she is doing it properly or not. "You are so inspiring," commented a fan on Neena Gupta's post while another wrote: "Wow ... So good ... you will nail it... aap itna sincerely practice kar rahe ho."

Check out Neena Gupta's post here:

And here's the old video of Neena Gupta nailing Dhanurasana:

Neena Gupta is currently living with her husband, chartered accountant Vivek Mehra (whom the actress married in 2008), in their Mukteshwar home.

She recently launched her memoir titled Sach Kahun Toh. On Friday, Neena also shared a clip of giving her book to renowned lyricist Gulzar at his home and waiting for his review of the book. "So happy and nervous ki unhen kaisi lagegi," she wrote in her post.

Neena Gupta had worked in films like Mandi, Utsav and Trikaal before she took a break to raise her daughter Masaba. After her career came to a standstill, she made an impressive comeback with Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. She has a film titled Dial 100 and the second season of Masaba Masaba lined up.