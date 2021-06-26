Neena Gupta And Shekhar Kapur In An Epic Pic From 1985

Neena Gupata shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta shared an epic memory from her 1985 TV series Khandaan on Saturday and made our day. The actress co-starred with late stars Mohan Bhandari, Dr Shriram Lagoo, Girish Karnad and Jayant Kriplani, Shernaz Patel, Tinu Anand, Uma Banerjee, Sujata Mehta in Khandaan. The black and white photograph from the sets of the series also features actor-filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. It features a much, much younger version of Neena Gupta holding what appears to be a page in her hand and Shekhar Kapur standing next to her. "Uff memories," Neena Gupta wrote in the caption and added: "With Shekhar Kapur in Khandaan series in 1985."

Check out the actress' post here:

Neena Gupta's throwback game is always on point. On her daughter Masaba Gupta's birthday, the actress posted this amazing picture from Masaba's childhood.

And here's a picture from Neena Gupta's childhood:

Neena Gupta sure knows how to poke fun at her herself. See proof here:

Masaba Gupta also treated us to an epic throwback clip of Neena Gupta a couple of days ago. "Next time I come to eat lunch I expect this exact performance, Neena Gupta," she captioned the clip.

Neena Gupta recently launched her memoir titled Sach Kahun Toh, which has many anecdotes from her life. The actress has featured in films like Mandi, Utsav, Trikaal, Badhaai Ho, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She has a film titled Dial 100 and the second season of Masaba Masaba lined up.