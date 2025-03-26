NDTV Yuva: Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Rockstar</i> vs Kareena Kapoor's <i>Jab We Met</i>, <i>Black Warrant </i> Actor Zahan Kapoor Chooses...

Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor didn't have a launch like his cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya while Kareena Kapoor made her big debut with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee.

Shashi Kapoor's grandson, who tasted stardom with his fifth work Black Warrant, was asked if he feels the burden of legacy when he sees his superstar cousins around him at the NDTV Yuva.

"I would say they are very hardworking. That's why they have achieved the stardom. I see them as a source of inspiration. I do feel a tinge of jealousy that I have to work like them. But mostly, I see them as a source of motivation," Zahan Kapoor admits.

Asked when he became aware of his cousins' stardom, Zahan Kapoor cited Karisma Kapoor's wedding where he watched a slew of stars together for the first time.

"When I was young, I knew about Karisma. Because she was at the top back then. I went to her wedding when I was a child. I remember, I was quite taken aback to see so many stars together. When Ranbir was launched (Saawariya, 2007), I realized he has also joined films. My first impression about his work was as an audience. Later, I developed one-to-one connection with him. It happened organically," recalls Zahan Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor also showed up to the screening of Black Warrant and posed with Zahan.

During the rapid fire round, when Zahan Kapoor was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar and Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met, Zahan Kapoor chose Rockstar: "I'm completely Rockstar fan. I watched it first day first show. Then again, I watched it that evening."

Zahan Kapoor didn't have any regret for not being launched with a so-called big film. He wanted his character, his acting would speak for himself.

With Black Warrant, he achieved what he once dreamt. Success came late but Zahan had faith in his craft.

Zahan Kapoor plays jailer Sunil Gupta in the Netflix original Black Warrant. The series is based on the 2019 non-fiction of a same name by Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Zahan Kapoor received applause for bringing authenticity to his portrayal of a real-life character.

Zahan Kapoor started his career in theatre. His work in the plays Siachen, Pitaji Please was appreciated. He has also shot a series, which will release on Amazon Prime this year.