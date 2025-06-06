NDTV Exclusive: Rana Daggubati On <i>Rana Naidu Season 2</i> - "It's A Biopic"

Netflix's breakout series Rana Naidu is set to return with a second season. Directed by Karan Anshuman, the upcoming season features Rana Daggubati, Kriti Kharbanda, Arjun Rampal and Venkatesh in key roles.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rana, Kriti and Karan offered a glimpse into their much-anticipated series. Drawing parallels between his character as a fixer and his real-life experiences as a producer, Rana mentioned the show as a dark biopic of his life. The actor said, "I haven't said this before, but this show is actually a biopic in some sense. It's like a dark reality of my real life."

He added, "In India, we work in entertainment, we work in the media in some form, which is a very unstructured style. We are a country that has 10-12 different industries. We speak many more languages than that. In this structure, you have to be fluid to be able to fix things constantly. There will always be trouble, you will always have to fix things that's always a parallel with the show."

For Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Naidu Season 2 is a very "exciting" project, allowing her to show a very different side of her to the audience. The actress said, "I was extremely excited about doing this (Rana Naidu Season 2). I couldn't sleep the night before my first day. It was very exciting for me because no one has ever offered me something like this.

"It's very contrasting to how I look, the kind of characters I have played. It's very contrasting to the kind of person I am in real life. For me, that was so exciting that finally someone's offering me something different. That was just amazing," she added.

Rana Daggubati also talked about attending WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. "That was pretty awesome, actually. All thanks to Netflix. It's the first time I have been there. I spent two nights at WrestleMania and one day at Raw. All my childhood came back in one shot in a very lively world. It was pretty exciting," the actor said.

When asked about his favourite moment from the event, he shared, "'Stone Cold' Steve Austin coming and breaking bottles on his head, that was pretty iconic."

Coming back to Rana Naidu, Rana Daggubati explained Season 1 to be a story about a "dysfunctional family that couldn't put anything together". Picking up from where it left off, the new season will revolve around the "dysfunctional family trying to get functional and see if normal order can come in their life but the past catches up," concluded Daggubati.

Rana Naidu Season 2 will release on June 13 on Netflix.



