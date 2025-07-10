Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 South Celebs Facing Probe Agency ED Heat

Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 South Celebs Facing Probe Agency ED Heat
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati are among 29 celebrities charged by the ED for endorsing betting apps
  • The accused include film actors, influencers, and YouTubers violating the Public Gambling Act, 1867
  • The ED's case is based on five FIRs filed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
New Delhi:

South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati are among 29 celebrities against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case for endorsing betting apps. The 29 celebrities include film actors, influencers, and YouTubers, who have been accused of violating the Public Gambling Act, 1867, by promoting such gambling apps.

The action was based on five FIRs filed in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The federal agency has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), under which the probe is being carried out.

Besides Mr Deverakonda and Mr Daggubati, the accused list features several other prominent names from Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, including Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, and Ananya Nagella.

The list also features influencers like Sreemukhi, Shyamala, Varshini Sounderajan, Harsha Sai, Vasanthi Krishnan, Amrutha Chowdary, Nayani Pavani, Shoba Shetty, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padhmavathi, and Bayya Sunny Yadav.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police had earlier filed cases against most of these artistes in Visakhapatnam, Suryapet, Cyberabad, and other areas.

Show full article

