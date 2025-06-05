NDTV Exclusive: Director Tarun Mansukhani Reacts To <i>Housefull 5</i> Clash With Kamal Haasan's <i>Thug Life</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Two major films, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, release this weekend. Thug Life premiered today, while Housefull 5 is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025. Director Tarun Mansukhani expressed support for both films, emphasizing collaboration in the industry.

It's a big weekend at the box office with two back-to-back big-budget films releasing in theatres. While Kamal Haasan's Thug Life has been released today in all theatres except Karnataka, Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 is all set to hit the screens on June 6, 2025. What's exciting is two versions of Housefull 5 will be released, with two different climaxes.

In conversation with NDTV, Tarun Mansukhani, who took over the director's seat for the first time for the Housefull franchise, reacted to the box office clash. He said he does not believe in it because, to him, every member of both teams has spent sleepless nights bringing the project to a conclusion. He added that the makers are here to entertain, and he only hopes everyone gets to make box office records.

What's Happening

Tarun Manuskhani's Housefull 5 and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life led by Kamal Haasan are two of the biggest films of the year releasing this week.

While Thug Life has released today, Housefull 5 is set to hit the screens tomorrow.

Reacting to the box office clash trend, Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani said, "I don't believe in the clashes. I don't believe in all of those things. I believe we're all part of the same industry. We're all here to entertain. We all put in the same amount of ridiculous effort to make films, so I hope that we all make box office records. We're all excited about each other's films."

He added, "Honestly. I mean, it sounds like I'm being very politically correct and all of that, but that is the truth. At the end of the day, I want my friend to make money. I want their film to make money as much as my assistants have had sleepless nights."

"Making this film in all honesty, it's assistants who make a film. Directors just get the credit for it. I'm sure there are assistant directors over there who are young, and looking forward to making their first film. They have also had sleepless nights. I've been an assistant, so I know. So in that scenario, I just hope that both the films get the kind of love and affection and money that they both deserve and the industry flourishes. We get to make more films with bigger budgets, bigger actors, bigger star cast," Mansukhani concluded.

About Housefull 5

The plot of the film revolves around several imposters who have their own version of stories, as they claim to be a deceased billionaire's son. The story then unravels as they compete for their fortune and get onto a luxury cruise ship.

In A Nutshell

Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani spoke about the big clash taking place at the movies this weekend, with his film and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releasing. Mansukhani extended his support and good wishes for both films and reiterated that the end goal here for everyone is to entertain the audience.