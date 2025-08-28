NDTV Exclusive: Amid Age-Gap Debate, Malavika Mohanan On Working With Mohanlal In <i>Hridayapoorvam</i> - "A Huge Draw For Me"

Malavika Mohanan is back on screen with her latest release Hridayapoorvam, which hit theatres today. The film, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, marks his reunion with Mohanlal after nearly a decade, making it one of the most anticipated Onam releases of 2025.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actress spoke about why she chose to be a part of the film. She said, "Hridayapoorvam really caught my attention because it's such a heartwarming story. The chance to work alongside someone like Mohanlal was also a huge draw for me. His experience and presence on set are just extraordinary, and there's so much to learn from him."

"Also, Sathyan Anthikad is an iconic director in Malayalam cinema, and it is on the bucket list of every actor to work with him. Talking about my character in the film, it is very layered; she's someone who experiences both joy and struggle, and I hope that audiences connect with her. It's a film that tugs at your heartstrings while also bringing in moments of levity, and I think the audience will appreciate that balance," Malavika told NDTV.

On her approach to choosing projects, she explained, "I'm definitely open to exploring a variety of roles. I think the most important thing for me is whether the character challenges me and allows me to grow as an actor. I try to pick roles that feel fresh and offer something new. Whether it's a strong, dramatic role or something more light-hearted, I want to ensure I'm always learning and evolving. For me, it's about diversity and not being confined to one kind of character."

Background

Hridayapoorvam revolves around Mohanlal's character, Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor who travels to Pune to meet his donor's family. It is during this journey that he crosses paths with Malavika's character, leading to a story that blends emotion and drama.

The cast also features Sangeeth Prathap, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan in key roles.

The film has also attracted attention beyond its storyline. When the first look poster of Hridayapoorvam was released, social media discussions quickly turned to the age gap between its lead actors - Malavika Mohanan, 32, and Mohanlal, 65.

Apart from Hridayapoorvam, Malavika has a busy slate of projects ahead. She was last seen in the Hindi film Yudhra, and will next appear in the much-awaited Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab and in Sardar 2 alongside Karthi, directed by PS Mithran. Both films are expected to be released in the second half of 2025.