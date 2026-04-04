NCT Member Mark Lee Exits K-Pop Band After 10 Years: "All I Feel Is Gratitude"

Mark Lee has announced his departure from NCT, bringing an end to his decade-long journey with the group.

What's Happening

The decision, confirmed by SM Entertainment, will come into effect on April 8.

According to the agency, the move follows "sufficient and deep discussions with Mark for a long time," indicating that the decision was reached mutually.

Mark will complete his scheduled activities with sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream before formally exiting the group.

Shortly after the announcement, Mark addressed fans through a handwritten letter, reflecting on his journey since his debut.

The letter read, "I debuted as NCT U on April 9, 2016, and now that it's already April 2026, a full 10 years have truly passed. So much has happened over those 10 years- I've performed on so many stages, and above all, I feel like I've made so many memories."

Acknowledging that the news may come as a shock, he wrote, "I know this may feel very sudden to everyone." He also shared that the decision had been in his mind for a long time. "Ever since my trainee days, or maybe even before that, I've always carried a dream in my heart. I dreamed of travelling around with just an acoustic guitar, busking on the streets. I even wanted to become a writer."

Mark credited his time with the group and agency for shaping him both personally and professionally. He shared, "Because my 'firsts' began at SM and with NCT, I was able to come to know myself more and to find the very best version of myself. All I feel is gratitude."

He further explained that the approaching end of his contract led him to reflect more deeply on his aspirations.

He said, "I found myself truly curious about what the exact, fully realised shape of that dream might be, and I wanted to dive in and devote myself to it properly."

The artist also revealed that his bandmates have been supportive of his decision. "Every single member, without exception, told me they support me," he shared, adding that those conversations were deeply emotional.

"I'm So Sorry"

At the same time, Mark acknowledged the emotional impact of his departure on fans. "I truly understand that it doesn't automatically ease everyone's worries. I'm so sorry that the result of all those long deliberations has ultimately led to this situation."

He concluded his message on a note of gratitude and hope. "I will carry a grateful heart for SM, the NCT members, and Czennies for the rest of my life. So that when I greet you again in the future with a new side of myself, I can be a Mark you can be proud of."

FROM MARK LEE 💌#MARK #마크



“hello, this is mark. hi, czennies…



i debuted with nct u on april 9, 2016, and now that it's april 2026, ten whole years have already passed. during those ten years, so many things happened, we performed on so many stages, and most of all, i think… pic.twitter.com/W0UNtUHwHV — ren (@hyutaesft) April 3, 2026

In its official statement, SM Entertainment said, "After a long period of in-depth discussions with Mark regarding the direction of his future activities and following adequate conversations between both parties, we came to a mutual agreement to conclude his exclusive contract as of April 8. Accordingly, Mark will end all NCT activities, including NCT 127 and NCT DREAM."

Background

Mark Lee debuted in 2016 through NCT's rotational system and went on to become one of its most prominent and versatile members, actively participating across multiple units. In April 2025, he expanded his solo career with his album The Firstfruit.

Following his exit, NCT's sub-units will continue with revised line-ups. NCT 127 will move forward as a seven-member group comprising Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan, while NCT Dream will continue as a six-member unit with Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.