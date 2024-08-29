K-Pop Idol Taeil Removed From Boy Band NCT Following Sexual Assault Allegations

SM Entertainment, the agency behind the biggest K-pop idols, has announced that NCT member Taeil will be removed from the group following allegations of sexual misconduct. The agency, which manages notable bands like Aespa, Riize and Super Junior, released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that the 30-year-old singer is under investigation for an unspecified sexual crime, according to Variety. SM Entertainment stated that Taeil is cooperating fully with the authorities. After a thorough review, the agency decided that Taeil's continued participation in NCT was no longer viable.

In consultation with Taeil, both parties agreed that it was in his best interest to withdraw from the group. The agency apologised to fans and the public, expressing regret over the controversy involving their artist.

To Billboard, the agency shared a statement that read, "We have recently learned that TAEIL has been accused of a criminal case related to a sexual offence. While assessing the facts related to this matter, we recognized the severity of the issue and determined that he could no longer continue team activities. After discussing with TAEIL, it's been decided that he will withdraw from the team ... We deeply apologize for the controversy caused by our artist."

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is known for its large roster of members, currently numbering 26. The group includes several sub-units, such as NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Taeil was a key member of NCT 127 and the main NCT unit, contributing significantly to their international success.

NCT 127's album Sticker - The Third Album, released in 2021, achieved notable success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 3.6 million streams. This success was partly due to K-pop's strategy of multiple deluxe physical editions.

This incident is not SM Entertainment's first controversy involving its artists. Earlier this year, the agency addressed allegations against NCT members Johnny and Haechan, as well as Heechul from Super Junior, regarding inappropriate conduct with bar hostesses. SM Entertainment denied those rumours at the time.