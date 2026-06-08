<i>Kelly Clarkson Show</i> To <i>Access Hollywood</i>, NBC Pulls The Plug On Fan-Favourite Shows

NBC is making major changes to its lineup, and several familiar shows are set to disappear from television screens. While cancellations happen every year, some of the latest decisions have come as a surprise to viewers.

One of the biggest shocks is the end of Access Hollywood, the entertainment news show that has covered celebrity stories, movie premieres and red carpet events for nearly three decades. The program is expected to air its final episode in September 2026.

The changes do not stop there. Several other popular shows have also been cancelled or are ending.

The list of cancelled shows includes Law & Order: Organised Crime, which ended after five seasons, and Brilliant Minds, which wrapped up after two seasons. Newer series such as Stumble and The Hunting Party were also cancelled, after one and two seasons respectively.

Along with Access Hollywood, its companion program, Access Daily, will also come to an end. The Steve Wilkos Show is ending after 19 seasons, Karamo is concluding after four seasons and The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to finish after seven seasons.

Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo & Peacock unscripted for NBCUniversal, told The Hollywood Reporter, “NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations. The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we're very proud of the teams behind them.”

While many might assume NBC decided to end some of these programs, Kelly Clarkson, in February, said the conclusion of The Kelly Clarkson Show was her choice. Clarkson explained that she wanted to step away so she can spend more time with her children.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.

“I am forever grateful and honoured to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritise my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

“This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time, you never know where I might show up next.”

According to reports, NBC will continue making its existing shows available to TV stations and other platforms. This includes popular titles such as Dateline, Law & Order, Chicago PD, Maury, Jerry Springer, The Steve Wilkos Show and Karamo, allowing viewers to keep watching past episodes even after some programs have ended.