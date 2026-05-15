Viral Puzzle Game 'Wordle' To Be Turned Into TV Show

NBC is bringing one of the internet's most-loved games to television. The network has announced that it is turning Wordle into a prime-time game show, with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie set to host the series.

The show is expected to premiere next year and will be made in partnership with The New York Times, which owns the viral puzzle game. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is also associated with the project as a producer.

Wordle Heads To TV

The television version will stay close to the game's original look and feel. According to a report by The New York Times, the show will use the familiar Wordle colours and typeface that players instantly recognise from the app.

The format will follow contestants as they try to solve word puzzles for cash prizes. While NBC has not shared all the details yet, the idea is to bring the same quick-thinking fun of the app onto television screens.

Savannah Guthrie's Personal Connection

Guthrie shared that she has been a long-time Wordle fan and plays it with friends and family. She even revealed that one of her group chats is called “Wordle Nerdle” and includes her Today co-host, Carson Daly, and his wife.

The production schedule for the show was delayed earlier this year after the disappearance of Guthrie's mother, Nancy, who is still missing. Guthrie had stepped away from Today for some time before returning in April.

Speaking about working on the game show during such a difficult phase, Guthrie said, “Everything is strange right now,” as quoted by The New York Times.

She added, “It's strange to get up and do the ‘Today' show every day, and it's strange to say that I'm going to do a game show when your heart is broken.”

“Nothing about that has changed, and it's not easy,” she said, “but I'm determined to put one foot in front of the other. And this is a joyous thing.”