Nayanthara And Husband Vignesh Shivan Reveal Full Names Of Their Twin Boys In This Cute Post

Vignesh Shivan shared this frame. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara turned parents to twins last year. The couple, who welcomed their sons through surrogacy, often share updates and pictures of their happy family on Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post. Now, the happy couple has revealed the full names of their twins on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing two images of the boys cuddling with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan announced the names of their babies – Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, who were initially introduced to the world as Uyir and Ulag respectively. In the caption of the post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan [heart emojis]. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan [heart emojis]. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”

Nayanthara was the first to reveal her sons' full names at an award show over the weekend.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan also shared an image of the hands of the four of them intertwined. Sharing the image, the filmmaker said: “Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones. Love is happiness , happiness is love and is all about, all the love you can have [heart emoji] #Blessed.”

Before that, when Vignesh Shivan announced his next directorial project, he shared an image with his son and wrote in a detailed note: “#NeverEverGiveUp gearing up for my #Wikki6 straight from the heart. #ThankingGod and all the Kind people I met during these toughest of times. Your warmness and belief in me not only helped me to find myself but also gave me the confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere. Today, I am happy and looking forward to the future cos of your niceness! My Family , friends , well-wishers and some really sweet fans. Thank you. *I thank the universe for giving me some time to breathe and feel all the moments with my babies. There's a lot of goodness in all the pain we go through in life and the experience of humiliation and failure teaches a lot more than what appreciation and Success could teach us.*”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee, and other stars. The couple welcomed their babies in October 2022 via surrogacy.