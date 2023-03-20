Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Adorable Pic With Twin Sons: 'Happiness Is Linked...'

Image was shared by Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Actor Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan blessed our feeds on Sunday with an adorable picture of his twin baby boys. In its latest Instagram entry, the director of AK 62 shared a picture where we can see him holding the tiny fingers of his newborn children. Sharing the picture with his Instafam, the director wrote a heartfelt message. "Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones! Love is happiness, happiness is love & is all about, all the love u can have," the caption read. The post was an instant hit among his social media followers, who flooded his comment section with wishes for the family. "Such a cute pic God Bless your family," wrote one user, while another wrote, "Wholesome".

Take a look at the post here:

Even though the Jawan actress Nayanthara chooses to stay away from the media glare, his husband Vignesh keeps updating his social media followers with lovely pictures of his family and babies. At the beginning of January this year, the director posted a picture on Instagram from his Pongal celebrations. In the picture, Nayanthara was pictured smiling as they held their kids Ulagam and Uyir in their arms. Vignesh, however, hid his kids' faces with emojis. He captioned the post: "Pongalooooo Pongal. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones." He added the hashtags #WikkiNayan, #Uyir #Ulagam, #HappyPongal, and #happynewyear to the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee, and other stars. The couple welcomed their babies on October 9 via surrogacy.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Connect. Last year, she starred in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Her next project is Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.