Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Box Office Failure: 'We Always Blame The Actors And Not Directors'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this picture. (courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about the box office failure of his films - Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Heropanti 2. Speaking to News 18, the actor revealed that he is still relevant despite his films not performing well at the box office because of his "hard work". He cited Shah Rukh Khan's example and added that he isn't "really bothered" by the poor performances of his films. "Picture (movie) chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega. (The film might not work, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui will always work)," Nawazuddin told News18 Showsha during an event on the sidelines of Kathakar 2022.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, "I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I'm doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that the film doesn't work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when the film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, 'Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi' (This actor's film flopped)."

Citing the example of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor said, "For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board the film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn't work despite all of that then it's not Shah Rukh Khan's fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko. (He's serving such a large audience to director). This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I'm not really bothered about all these things."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in a noir revenge drama Haddi. He also has Noorani Chehre, Tiku Weds Sheru and Jogira Sara Ra Ra in his kitty.