Navya Naveli's Birthday Wish For Dad Nikhil Nanda Is This Blast From The Past

On dad Nikhil Nanda's birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda made a trip down memory lane and picked an old photograph of themselves from her childhood. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil. In the throwback photo, little Navya can be seen lying in a bed close to dad Nikhil Nanda as he works on a laptop. Navya looks cute as a button in a white outfit. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Navya wrote: "Happy birthday, Dad" with a heart icon. Yesterday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated her 47th birthday but more on that later. First, check out Navya Naveli's birthday wish for her dad.

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story.

On Shweta Bachchan's birthday, Navya posted a throwback picture from her mom's previous birthday celebrations and doubled up her post as a greeting for her dad too. Navya's post also features her brother Agastya. "Happy birthday mom and dad. Nothing better than you," she wrote.

In January, Nikhil Nanda featured on the cover of a business magazine and got a big shout-out from daughter Navya. "You always say 'never lose sight of the ground you walk on' - and you've lived by those words. But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India. So, here's to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace and strength than we've seen before," she wrote in an Instagram post for him and added: "Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I'm proud to be your daughter!"

Businessman Nikhil Nanda married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year and their son Agastya was born in 2000.