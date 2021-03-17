Navya Naveli Shares Pic From Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Party Of 4: 'Nothing Better Than You'

Navya Naveli shared this family photo (courtesy navyananda)

Shweta Bachchan's birthday celebrations have already begun on social media, courtesy her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta celebrates her 47th birthday today while her husband Nikhil Nanda's birthday is on March 18. In her Instagram post, Navya wished both her parents with a beautiful message that reads: "Happy birthday mom and dad. Nothing better than you." Aww. Navya also shared a family moment, featuring herself, her brother Agastya, mom Shweta and dad Nikhil Nanda, from what appears to be Shweta Bachchan's birthday celebrations in New York. Navya, who was with her family in Mumbai for the past few months, recently flew back to New York, where she studies.

Here's what Navya Naveli Nanda posted on Shweta Bachchan's birthday:

Meanwhile, as is tradition, Abhishek Bachchan wished sister Shweta with a childhood throwback. "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you," he captioned the throwback memory, which features pint sized versions of Abhishek and Shweta along with their father Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan too shared an adorable throwback in a then-and-now post dedicated to Shweta, writing: "Daughters be the best... and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta."

T 3845 - daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSXu8HA9YD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2021

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a published author - her book Paradise Towers released in 2018 on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Shweta also launched a designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising that year - Navya modelled for her mom's collection.

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. Navya also headlines a new venture named Project Naveli, which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.