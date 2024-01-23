Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Post Will Remind You Of This Hrithik Roshan Film Scene

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Navyananda)

Nanya Naveli Nanda's latest Instagram story might be the most relatable content on the Internet today. On Tuesday, the granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan gave her fans a sneak peek into her regular work day. Navya shared a picture of herself attending a meeting online while commuting. The picture was taken when the 20-year-old was travelling somewhere in the outskirts of Faridabad and had to halt to attend a meeting. In the picture, Navya dressed in a brown sweater can be seen staring at her laptop screen, which she has placed atop a car. The picture bore a striking resemblance to that famous scene in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Hrithik Roshan had to attend a meeting while on a road trip with his friends Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. For the caption, Navya simply wrote, "When commuting overlaps with meetings. Moshi Moshi."

Take a look at the picture below:

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi, was previously spotted at the screening of the film. Take a look at her OOTN below:

Speaking of Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's rumoured relationship, they were spotted together at a couple of parties in 2022. They often comment on each other's Instagram posts. Earlier this year, Navya Nanda watched a fashion show where Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur were the showstoppers. The fashion show was hosted by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, Navya Nanda openly admitted that it annoys her when people get "shocked" to discover she can converse in Hindi. In a chat with Mashable India, Navya expressed that knowing your mother tongue is the bare minimum. The entrepreneur went on to share her confusion at why people are taken aback when she effortlessly speaks Hindi. Responding to whether her language prowess comes from her author-mom Shweta Bachchan, Navya responded, “I don't know. I think that it is in our blood. Writing skills have always been our part. Even diction and speaking both in English and Hindi, especially. It is a little annoying because people get shocked when I talk in Hindi. They ask me, ‘Oh you know Hindi?' This is a very basic thing, that you must know your language, I don't know why people get shocked.”