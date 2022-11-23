To Birthday Boy Agastya Nanda, A Note (And An Instruction) From Sister Navya

A throwback of Agastya and Navya. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda has a very special message for her brother Agastya Nanda. After all, it is his birthday. On the occasion, Navya shared a throwback picture of her sibling on Instagram. In the image, Agastya is seen kissing his sister, who, by the way, is missing a tooth in the image. Did someone say adorable, yet? Sharing the photo, Navya said, “Happy birthday, Junior.” In typical older sibling fashion, she also added an instruction that said, “Please shut my room door for a change.” Replying to the post, their mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Well.” Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Birthday boy Aggyyyy.” Actress Tillotama Shome said, “Oh, what a heart squeeze.” Actor Sikandar Kher and Maheep Kapoor also extended their warmest greetings to “Aggie”. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a red heart under the post.

Agastya Nanda also got a special message from his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda on his birthday. The author-designer also shared a throwback image. In the caption, she said, “Happy Birthday son. Nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop.” Actors Chunky Panday and Kunal Kapoor wished Agastya Nanda in the comments section. Actress Sonali Bendre said, “Happy birthday Aggie and to his mama.” Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy birthday to the cutest boy. Aggie, wish you the best always.”

Agastya Nanda's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared a throwback picture to mark his nephew's birthday. Along with it, he wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie, Love you.”

See the image here:

On the work front, Agastya Nanda is soon to make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. To celebrate the happy news, Shweta Bachchan shared a still from the upcoming project with a note that reads: “Go forth and conquer hearts young'uns sing your songs and tell your stories. It's your turn now, make it count. Zoya Akhtar, you're the coolest Pied Piper ever [heart emoji] you.

Agastya Nanda will be seen in The Archies with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor among others. With the project, he will be following in the footsteps of his grandparents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all renowned actors.