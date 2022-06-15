Navya Naveli Is 'Exploring The World' With Her Father Nikhil Nanda. Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda posing with father Nikhil. (courtesy: navyananda)

New Delhi: Navya Naveli Nanda, who is currently holidaying in Japan, has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle, and this time, she is not alone. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has shared a photo with her father, Nikhil Nanda, and has captioned it as "just me & my dad exploring the world together," followed with a heart emoticon. In the post, Navya is seen resting her head on father Nikhil's shoulder as the father-daughter duo poses for the camera. Navya looks pretty in a graphic white t-shirt paired with high-waist jeans. Nikhil, on the other hand, looks sharp in a black suit paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

Soon after Navya Naveli Nanda shared the post, her family and friends flooded the comment section. Neetu Kapoor, the aunt of Nikhil Nanda, wrote, "Too adorable both of you," while Sikandar Kher, Neha Dhupia and others dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Navya Nanda has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos from her Japan vacation. On Sunday, she shared a post wherein she is seen enjoying her time in the Japanese city Kyoto. In the pictures, Navya is seen wearing the traditional dress of Japan paired with jeans and can also be seen enjoying the country food. Sharing the post, she wrote, "A Sunday in Kyoto". Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more posts from her Japan vacation:

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of the entertainment world, but she has always been in the limelight, and thanks to her filmy background. However, she doesn't have any plans to enter Bollywood. Navya is the founder of Project Naveli and co-owner of Aara Health, while her father, Nikhil Nanda, son of Ritu Nanda (daughter of Raj Kapoor), is a Managing Director of Escorts Group.