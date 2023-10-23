Navratri 2023: In Shilpa Shetty's Ashtami Post, Little Samisha Steals The Show

Shilpa with Samisha and Raj Kundra. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed Kanya Puja on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami (eighth day of celebration). In the video, shared on Instagram, Shilpa and Raj are performing the kanya puja rituals with their three-year-old daughter Samisha. The clip opens to the couple washing little Samisha's feet. Next, Shilpa offers aarti and sweets to the little one. The eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own devi, Samisha. Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Mahagauri today and her nine divine forms.” Replying to the post, Shilpa Shetty's younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Lil munchkin (red heart emoticon).”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Kanya puja here:

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty also shared a Navratri special video, wherein she was seen grooving to the peppy beats of Jhume Re Gori from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Dressed in a red outfit, Shilpa performed garba like a total pro. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is gearing up for the release of his film UT 69. The Shahnawaz Ali directorial will be released on November 3. At the time of announcing the release date, Raj Kundra said, “What a rollercoaster my life has been. Sharing a slice of it with you. Thank you.”

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in Sukhee. The film, directed by Sonal Joshi, was released on September 22. Up next, she has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The show will premiere on January 19. Sharing the first-look poster, Shilpa wrote, “Jab siren bajega toh samjho crime ki band bajegi. Aa gayi POLICE!

Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi are also part of the Indian Police Force.