Navratri 2023: Just Shilpa Shetty Dancing The Garba To An Alia Bhatt Song

Video instagrammed by Shilpa. (Courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Thank you, Shilpa Shetty, for making our working Thursday look so good. The actress has shared a Navratri-special video on Instagram. Here, the actress is grooving to the peppy beats of Jhume Re Gori from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shilpa looks stunning in her red Indo-Western outfit as she performs garba like a total pro. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Navratri na jashan, garba na sath, maaja na scene.” Her hashtags read, “Navratri Special,” and “garba”. The video is super cool. Don't you think?

Before this, Shilpa Shetty announced that she is “in the mood for some classic red charm.” The actress also added a red heart to the post.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a video from the Navratri festivities at her home. The nine-day-long celebration started on Sunday, October 15. In the clip, we get a glimpse of the puja set up at the Shetty household. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki dheron shubhkaamnaayein. [Wishing you all a very happy Navratri.]”

The Navratri season is also special for Shilpa Shetty as her husband Raj Kundra launched the trailer of his next film UT 69 on Wednesday. The film is based on Raj Kundra's real life. It deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film, directed by Shahnawaz Ali, will be released on November 3. Giving a shout-out to her husband, Shilpa Shetty said, “All the best, Cookie. You're a brave man… that's what I admire the most about you! Here's to your gumption and positivity!”

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009. They are parents to — Viaan and Samisha.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee. The Sonal Joshi directorial was released on September 22. It was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Nitanshi Goel, and Kiran Kumar are also part of the film.